Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

OTC VRBCF opened at $341.00 on Monday. Virbac has a one year low of $221.00 and a one year high of $341.00.

About Virbac

Virbac SA engages in the manufacture and sale of veterinary medicines. The firm develops vaccines, antibiotics, anesthetics, dermatological products, and drugs for pest control, inflammation, dental care, and ophthalmological conditions of pets and livestock. It also offers food and electronic identification chips.

