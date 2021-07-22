Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Down 7.3%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.98 and last traded at $30.04. Approximately 207,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 70,878,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.71.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

