Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE VIST opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $352.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.43. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

