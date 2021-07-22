Vistra (NYSE:VST) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,520,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vistra by 55.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after buying an additional 588,786 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

