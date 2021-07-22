Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 146,268 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 611.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,268 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $34,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $142,597,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

DG traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $227.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.62.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.