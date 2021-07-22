Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 23,086 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 43.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $36,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $533.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,446. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $512.04. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $549.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total value of $2,007,880.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.