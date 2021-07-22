Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 305,828 Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 305,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,480,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,786 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 738.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,113 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after buying an additional 370,759 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 335,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,727,000 after buying an additional 118,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SI traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,331. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 2.63.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.