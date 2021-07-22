Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,732 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Align Technology worth $63,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $621.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,868. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.83 and a 1 year high of $653.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $602.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

