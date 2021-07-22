Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $46.33 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,151 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Kansas City Southern worth $46,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after acquiring an additional 401,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,456 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

NYSE KSU traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.16.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

