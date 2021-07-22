Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $57.28 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933,710 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $57,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 87,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

AZN traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 412,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,821,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

