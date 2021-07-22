Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 234.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,777 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vontier were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNT opened at $32.60 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

