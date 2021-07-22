Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading Down 3%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.99. 833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 152,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

