VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $51.81 on Thursday. VSE has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $657.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in VSE by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

