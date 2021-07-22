Walleye Capital LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in HC2 were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HC2 by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 121,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HC2 by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in HC2 by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in HC2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HC2 by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCHC stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 116,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $458,100.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at $221,270.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 69,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $263,085.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 505,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,912. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HC2 Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

