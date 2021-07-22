Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Reaches $39.35 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $39.35 million and approximately $17.28 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,022.26 or 0.06253410 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00135731 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,120,640 coins and its circulating supply is 77,399,608 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

