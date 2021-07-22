Warburg Research Reiterates “€15.50” Price Target for ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV)

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.24) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

ETR:ADV opened at €12.88 ($15.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €11.46. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52-week low of €5.93 ($6.98) and a 52-week high of €13.54 ($15.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $650.40 million and a P/E ratio of 15.86.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

