Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $20.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $19.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,127.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $21.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $27.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $97.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $26.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $24.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $26.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $35.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $113.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $136.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,520.50.

GOOGL opened at $2,550.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,423.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,586.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

