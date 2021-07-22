Wedbush Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $158.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $171.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s previous close.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.76.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE MTB opened at $133.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.55. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.17). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.