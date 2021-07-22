Weis Markets, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $53.92 on Thursday. Weis Markets has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

