Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.08.

NYSE:WAL opened at $96.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after buying an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $67,557,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,152,000 after buying an additional 803,442 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

