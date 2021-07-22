Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 3.93. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 136.5% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 77,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 174,565 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $29,805,000. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

