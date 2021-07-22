WHALE Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, WHALE has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $6.28 or 0.00019685 BTC on popular exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $38.14 million and approximately $314,831.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00101938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00142062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,949.25 or 1.00182781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

