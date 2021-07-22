Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$26.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.74 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $26.000-$26.000 EPS.
Shares of WHR stock traded up $4.07 on Wednesday, hitting $217.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.21. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $143.27 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
