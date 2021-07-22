Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$26.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.74 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $26.000-$26.000 EPS.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $4.07 on Wednesday, hitting $217.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.21. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $143.27 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.50.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

