Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $7.89 on Thursday, hitting $209.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $143.27 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.50.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

