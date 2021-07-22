Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 537,250 shares.The stock last traded at $210.41 and had previously closed at $217.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.50.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.