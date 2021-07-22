Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

Shares of Whitbread stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,028 ($39.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,563. The stock has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,153.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59).

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total transaction of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75). Also, insider Horst Baier bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900.45 ($12,935.00).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

