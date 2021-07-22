Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

WLMS opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Williams Industrial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $133.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Mills acquired 35,000 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,264.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,105,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.