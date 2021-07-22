WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading 0.6% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.21 and last traded at $122.11. 46,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 69,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLN. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 70,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 276,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,248,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 28.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 71,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

