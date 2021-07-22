WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading 0.6% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.21 and last traded at $122.11. 46,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 69,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

