WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading 0.6% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.21 and last traded at $122.11. 46,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 69,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

