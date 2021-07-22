Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.950-2.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.95-2.05 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $211,415.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $623,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,477 shares of company stock valued at $904,517. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

