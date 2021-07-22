WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$150.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$147.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$140.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.41. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$82.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.2761283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

