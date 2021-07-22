xBTC Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $632,870.47 and $822.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One xBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00105393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00141289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.50 or 0.99907929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 1,769,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,762,467 coins. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

