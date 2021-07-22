XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.51

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.51 and last traded at $97.12, with a volume of 2794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.85.
XPEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 114.72 and a beta of 2.42.
In other XPEL news, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $141,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,784,233 shares in the company, valued at $228,307,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,782 shares of company stock worth $17,638,967. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.
XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
