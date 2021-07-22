XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.51

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.51 and last traded at $97.12, with a volume of 2794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.85.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 114.72 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $141,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,784,233 shares in the company, valued at $228,307,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,782 shares of company stock worth $17,638,967. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

