XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

XpresSpa Group stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. XpresSpa Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $162.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.35.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 881.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth $61,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 52,476 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

