Yamana Gold (YRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter.

YRI stock opened at C$5.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.77. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$9.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

YRI has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.09.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

