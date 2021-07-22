Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Yandex stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,053. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Yandex by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Yandex by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,505,000 after acquiring an additional 143,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,989,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

