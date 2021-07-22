Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.73 Million

Analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will report sales of $30.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.10 million and the highest is $31.50 million. Absolute Software posted sales of $27.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $119.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $120.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $132.30 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $133.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million.

ABST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,043. The firm has a market cap of $680.18 million, a PE ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 0.89. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

