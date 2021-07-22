Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report $372.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $375.20 million and the lowest is $367.97 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $406.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 61,540 shares during the period.

MDRX traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,782. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.