Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.05 Million

Analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce $507.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.10 million and the lowest is $504.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $519.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

