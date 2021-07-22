Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is ($1.03). MacroGenics reported earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

MacroGenics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. 11,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.27. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at $125,244,578.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MacroGenics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MacroGenics by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

