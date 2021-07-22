Zacks: Analysts Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 173.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of FBNC opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $48.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 49,747 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,793,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

