Zacks: Analysts Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,216,000 after purchasing an additional 553,915 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,087,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,987,000 after purchasing an additional 268,973 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. 436,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 390.41 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

