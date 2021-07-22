Zacks: Analysts Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.48 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%.
Shares of SFST opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $56.42.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
