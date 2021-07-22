Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). 2U reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 79.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 4,416.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 89,698 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $6,787,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of 2U by 50.7% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.86. 4,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,001. 2U has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.00.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

