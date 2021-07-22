Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post sales of $53.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Amyris posted sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $387.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.20 million to $400.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $385.23 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 9.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 14.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amyris by 215.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 779,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after buying an additional 532,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.93. 19,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,757. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.08. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

