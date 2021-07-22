Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to report earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.13). Azul posted earnings of ($2.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($4.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million.

AZUL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58. Azul has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the first quarter worth $86,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the first quarter worth $202,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Azul by 9.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Azul by 46.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.