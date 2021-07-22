Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.63. Crown posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of CCK traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.01. 24,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.49. Crown has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown by 172.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Crown by 13.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 30.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after buying an additional 257,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Crown by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

