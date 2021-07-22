Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $12.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.08. 732,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,638,388. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $70.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in eBay by 26.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,698 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 140,863 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in eBay by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

