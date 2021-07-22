Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.54 Million

Analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will post sales of $107.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the lowest is $107.30 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $90.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $445.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.38 million to $447.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $534.04 million, with estimates ranging from $516.42 million to $557.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,213. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Momentive Global Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

