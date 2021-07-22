Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Post $0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. First Interstate BancSystem reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Interstate BancSystem.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

FIBK has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $42.42 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.